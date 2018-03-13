Celebrity Couples Who Stayed Together After Cheating Scandals

While infidelity can certainly lead to the immediate demise of a marriage, there are also couples who decide to work through their issues and give their relationship another shot. From Beyonce and Jay-Z to Hillary and Bill Clinton, check out the stars who have made the decision to stay together despite cheating scandals.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The king and queen of hip-hop both tackled the subject of infidelity on their confessional albums Lemonade and 4:44, but it wasn’t until Jay-Z say down with The New York Times‘ T Magazine in 2017 that he finally admitted to cheating on Beyonce.

“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself,” he said.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

The controversial couple fell in love on the set of the TV movie Mind Over Murder in 2005. At the time, Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian and McDermott to Mary Jo Eustace. Both couples separated and Spelling and McDermott married quickly in 2006.

However, McDermott was soon at the center of another cheating scandal when reports surfaced that he had an affair with a woman in 2013. In a 2016 Today show interview, Spelling explained her decision to stay with her husband: “I was like, ‘You know what? I love this man. I’m going to make this work.’”

Fergie and Josh Duhamel

While ultimately splitting in early 2017, the couple first endured a cheating scandal years before, shortly after their 2009 wedding. An exotic dancer named Nicole Forrester alleged that she had a one-night stand with Duhamel. Forrester passed a lie detector test, but the actor vehemently denied her claims.

Fergie opened up about the rumors in a 2012 interview, saying her marriage was “stronger today definitely because of anything difficult that’s happened with us.”

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant

The former Los Angeles Lakers MVP was arrested for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old Colorado hotel employee in 2003. Bryant initially denied having sex with the woman, but later acknowledged that the two had a consensual encounter and settled a civil lawsuit.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa filed for divorce in late 2011 but the couple reconciled in early 2013.

Josh and Anna Duggar

In the wake of his profile breach in the midst of the Ashley Madison scandal, Josh Duggar confessed to cheating on his wife in 2015.

“I am so ashamed of the double life that I have been living,” he said in a statement at the time. He later checked into a treatment center and the couple continued to expand their family in the years that followed, even following the revelation that he sexually molested five young girls, including his own sisters.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Duggar, 27, wrote in a Facebook statement in May 2015.

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart admitted in a December 2017 interview that he cheated on his then-pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, during a trip to Las Vegas. The comedian told the Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, “I’m hoping that she has a heart to be where she can forgive me and understand that this is not going to be a reoccurring thing and allow me to recover from my f—ing massive mistake.”

After welcoming his son Kenzo with Parrish in November, Hart admits that some days are good and some are bad.

“There’s days when we’re just riding in the car and I catch her just staring at the side of my face,” he reflected. “I act like I don’t feel it… but I know. I love my f–king wife. My wife know my heart.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

Shortly before marrying Gabrielle Union, and while on a brief break from the Bring It On actress, Dwayne Wade fathered a child with another woman.

“My Life mistakes gave me you and my life mistakes almost made me lose you but your love has conquered all and I hope to spend the rest of my life with you,” he wrote on Instagram in 2014. Despite the drama, the couple tied the knot later that year.

Hillary and Bill Clinton

In possibly the most famous cheating scandal of all time, former President Bill Clinton had a headline-making affair with his White House intern Monica Lewinsky, then 22, while in office in the mid-1990s. Despite his adamance that he “did not have sexual relations” with Lewinsky, her meeting with prosecutors ultimately led to his impeachment for perjury and obstruction of justice.

Hillary Clinton survived the heartache and stayed with her husband. In a 2016 interview with CNN, she recalled, “It was really hard.It was painful. And I was so supported by my friends. My friends just rallied around.”

Cardi B and Offset

Rapper Offset faced multiple allegations of infidelity in 2017 after the Migos member appeared to be caught in bed with other women in videos that surfaced online.

Cardi B responded to the rumors about her fiancé on Twitter, telling her fans that “this s— happens to everyone.” A source even told Us Weekly that “she has zero intention of leaving him.”

David Letterman and Regina Lasko

David Letterman admitted on the Late Show in 2009 that he had “sex with women who work for me.” Six years later, he told Rolling Stone that he was grateful to his wife, Regina Lasko, for not leaving him after the scandal.

He also said he had yet to explain it to their son, Harry. “We’ll have to have a conversation about it. But not yet.”