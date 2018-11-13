9 Savage Ways Celebrities Have Dragged Their Famous Exes

There are few things dedicated fanbases love more than a solid diss from their favorite celebrity in the direction of their latest ex — and when someone in the spotlight is going through a breakup, you better believe that every tiny detail will get scores of attention.

From non-apologetic jabs (like Taylor Swift about her young love Joe Jonas) to serving up flat-out burns (like Drake about Rihanna), check out the best ways celebrities have thrown shade at their former flames.

Ariana Grande — Pete Davidson

After Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson famously ended their whirlwind engagement earlier this year, Grande delivered possibly the greatest burn of all time in the form a song discussing her ex-boyfriends by name.

What’s more is that hours after Davidson joked about the failed engagement in a Saturday Night Live promo by “proposing” to musical guest Maggie Rogers, Grande shared her thoughts on Twitter. “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote.

“Thank u, next,” she added, referencing the name of the song she would drop in the near future.

Kim Kardashian — Ray J

Or shows he’s a pathological liar ??? you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

If there’s anything Kim Kardashian has learned throughout her years in the spotlight, it’s how to snuff out a false media report. After a British tabloid reported that Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Ray J made various claims about their sex — including that she would take breaks from their “marathon sessions” to refresh her makeup and that she had a “red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys” — she took to Twitter to make her own claims.

“Or shows he’s a pathological liar,” she responded to a fan who said the confessions proved she had low self-esteem. “You actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!”

Ray J later denied that he discussed the star.

Taylor Swift — Joe Jonas

Let’s take a walk down memory lane all the way to 2008 when Joe Jonas broke Taylor Swift’s heart — in record time, it seems. The singer-songwriter blasted him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Later that year, she brought it up again during a video she posted to her official MySpace page. Holding a Camp Rock doll and a Swift doll, she said, “See, this one even comes with a phone, see, so he can break up with other dolls. Stay away from him, OK?”

Rihanna — all of her exes

A single swipe was all it took for Rihanna to take down all of her exes, like Drake, Chris Brown, Matt Kemp and even rumored Leonardo DiCaprio. In an Instagram post in October 2016, she shared a screenshot of text on Instagram.

“None of my exs [sic] are married or in happy relationships so it’s safe to say that I wasn’t da problem lol,” she wrote in the iconic post.

Drake — Rihanna

While Rihanna certainly enjoyed the nearly one million likes that came her way from her catch-all burn, it was Drake’s chance to turn the tables soon after.

In the early hours of 2017 while attending a New Year’s Eve party with then-rumored fling Jennifer Lopez, Drake made the DJ change his tune when he played Rihanna’s “Work.”

“That was an old vibe,” Drake reportedly said.

Diplo — Katy Perry

I don’t even remember having sex — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) June 12, 2017

After James Corden asked Katy Perry to rank three of her former lovers from best to worst during her weekend-long Witness livestream, she ranked Diplo, whom she dated briefly in 2014, last behind John Mayer and Orlando Bloom.

After the conversation made headlines, Diplo clapped back on Twitter, writing, “I don’t even remember having sex.”

Sam Smith — Jonathan Ziezel

What’s sweeter revenge than winning a Grammy for an album inspired by bitter heartache? Being able to rub it in said heartbreaker’s face.

In his acceptance speech for Record of the Year for “Stay With Me” at the 57th Grammy Awards, Sam Smith thanked his ex-boyfriend, actor and model Jonathan Zeizel.

“Just a quick one. I want to thank the man who this record is about, who I fell in love with last year,” Smith said on stage. “Thank you so much for breaking my heart because you got me four Grammys.”

John Mayer — Jen Aniston

After his breakup with Jennifer Aniston, John Mayer seemed to think what set them apart was the wide margin in their respective skill levels of using various forms of technology.

“If Jennifer Aniston knows how to use BitTorrent I’ll eat my f—ing shoe,” Mayer said in his infamous Playboy interview in 2010.

“One of the most significant differences between us was that I was tweeting,” he added. “There was a rumor that I had been dumped because I was tweeting too much. That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference. The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction. And I always said, ‘These are the new rules.’”

John Mayer — Taylor Swift

Proving that Mayer will come for any ex, not just Aniston, the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer tried to rile up Taylor Swift fans in 2016, years after their relationship ended (which Swift also detailed in her 2012 song “Dear John”).

Longtime fans of Swift know that her birthday is Dec. 13, which is the day in 2016 that Mayer said was the “lamest day of the year.”

Not 10 minutes passed before Mayer had deleted said tweet and cleared the air: “NOPE. No. Nuh-uh. People I am 39. I am deleting those tweets. Come right at me for doing so. Absolutely no shade.”