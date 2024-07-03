CBS power couple Edwin Hodge and Skye P. Marshall have tied the knot. People reports that the FBI: Most Wanted star wed Marshall, who stars in the upcoming Matlock reboot, in Los Angeles over the weekend. The couple told the outlet their vision for their nuptials was "to host a cozy gathering" with people most important to them. Among the 122 guests were Matlock reboot star Kathy Bates, Craig Robinson, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris, Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey, Gina Rodriguez, Victoria Rowell, and Cory Hardrict.

The venue that they chose, the Carondelet House in LA, holds a special personal connection to both of them. Marshall once worked there as a caterer while Hodge attended a speakeasy event several years ago. "Realizing the full-circle significance of choosing this venue was a very special moment for us," Marshall shared. Their theme was "speakeasy glam," a mix of earth tones and the venue's "vintage charm." Hodge's actor brother, Aldis Hodge, officiated the ceremony.

(Photo: S actors Edwin Hodge (L) and Skye P. Marshall arrive to the New York special screening of "You Hurt My Feelings" at DGA Theater in New York City on May 22, 2023. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images) - LEONARDO MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Hodge and Marshall met on the short-lived CBS medical drama Good Sam in 2020 while auditioning for the show. They both ended up landing a role in the series, which ran for just one season in 2022. "We transformed our on-set romance into a real love story," Hodge said. The two are looking forward to their new life together, going on more adventures and exploring the world as traveling and immersing themselves in different cultures has been a "shared passion" since they met, Marshall explained.

Their wedding comes just a couple of months after Edwin Hodge got married on FBI: Most Wanted. His character, Ray, married Caroline Harris' Cora in the Season 5 finale. While there was some internal conflict before the wedding due to Ray constantly leaving for his job, it was a picture-perfect ceremony. The same can be said for Hodge and Skye P. Marshall's wedding because just by looking at the pictures from People, it was stunning.

It's pretty great that the couple met on a CBS show and will now be married as they are on their own CBS shows. That will definitely make things more fun for them, and it could even bring on a crossover. At the very least, maybe Hodge and Marshall can guest star on each other's shows regardless of what character they're playing. They are on the same network, so you never know what could happen. Either way, this is definitely an exciting chapter for the two of them.