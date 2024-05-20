'FBI: Most Wanted': Edwin Hodge Previews Ray's Big Wedding and His 'Internal Conflict' in Season 5 Finale (Exclusive)

The Season 5 finale of FBI: Most Wanted airs on Tuesday, May 21, and Edwin Hodge spoke to PopCulture.com about the big wedding that will be taking place. Hodge joined the CBS procedural in Season 4 as Special Agent Ray Cannon, and earlier this season, he got engaged to his girlfriend Cora (Caroline Harris). Of course, it's not going to be all sunshine and rainbows leading up to the special ceremony as the team will also be going up against a dirty bomb that is threatening Manhattan.

Hodge told PopCulture that in the finale, "Powderfinger," the team has "this crazy case, where I will say the city of Manhattan will be in danger, and we have to stop that. But also, yes, the big wedding episode for Ray. So, we're going to give the audience a taste of two different worlds in two extreme ways, and I hope they enjoy the ride. But it's a beautiful wedding. We deal with a conflict in a sense, an internal conflict as far as Ray is concerned, dealing with the newfound family, and then also having to be called to work and what that may mean for him in the future."

(Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS)

Balancing a case and wedding at the same time is not fun, but for Hodge, he loved being able to step "into the mental shoes of federal agents, cops, CIA, whatever it may be." He continued, "As much as you are dedicated to your family, you are dedicated to the job, and the job can take you away at any given moment. So being able to sit within that realm and play with those ideas and figure out how that's going to dictate what happens between Ray and Cora, that's something to anticipate. We're going play that off because both are going to be very important to it."

As always, there is going to be a lot to handle in the upcoming episode, and the fact that it's the season finale makes it even more intense. Ray will also have a lot to handle, but it sounds like it will be entertaining to see how he does. The good news is that Ray and Cora will definitely be getting married, and fans will not want to miss a single second of it. FBI: Most Wanted's Season 5 finale airs Tuesday, May 21 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes of Season 5 are streaming on Paramount+.