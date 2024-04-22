Michael Douglas' Says His Kids' Teachers Thought He Was Their Grandfather

Michael Douglas recently opened up about an awkward encounter at his kids' college that left him feeling "rough." Speaking to The Telegraph, the 79-year-old actor recalled being mistaken for his children's grandfather while visiting them at college.

"This is not grandfather's day, this is parents' day. I say 'I am a parent!'," he shared, adding, "That was a rough one."

Douglas has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, since 2000. The pair share two children: daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 20, and son Dylan Michael Douglas, 23. He also shares a 45-year-old son, Cameron Douglas, with his ex-wife Diandra Luker.

The Ant-Man actor said that he and Zeta-Jones have had a "good ride" during their 25-year marriage, noting that he feels that even though he has some regrets, having his two younger children later in life made him a better parent and partner.

"Cameron suffered a lot from that time," Douglas said his his eldest son, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past. "I was just overwhelmed and overloaded by my work. And family was really taking third place after work, our country and then the family, as opposed to when Catherine and I got together. And you've done enough work already that you were looking more to enjoy the opportunity and the kids."

These days, Douglas and Zeta-Jones are "empty nesters" and enjoying their lives together. "I'm just sliding by just now," he shared. "I've reached the point in terms of skiing and a couple of other activities that I'm no longer able to keep up with them on any basis. But it's nice having somebody look after you and say, 'You OK, dad?'"

"This has been a great time for me but I've been very fortunate," he continued. "Catherine and I have been together, it'll be 25 years this year. So it's been a good ride and I've been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I've made and now am kind of really backing off and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more. We're empty nesters so we can get around a lot more than we used to raising two children in your fifties, sixties, and into your seventies."

Douglas went on to call Dylan and Carys "extraordinary beings" who have brought a "tremendous amount of joy" to both him and Zeta-Jones. "I probably certainly have to thank their mum and Catherine," he said. "They've just been a joy. We've had no issues per se. Had a lovely, lovely life together. Dylan is completely out of school now and Carys has got one more year of college."