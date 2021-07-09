Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns With Gray-Haired Mirror Selfie

✖

Catherine Zeta-Jones's fans are praising her after a recent photo she shared to Instagram showing off her natural beauty. The actress took to the social media platform to share a mirror selfie while dressed casually in a robe and sporting a few grey hairs. The 51-year-old kept her caption as simple as her look too, writing, "Hello....... ."

A number of her followers flooded the comment section to sing her praises, with one person writing, "So beautiful," while another echoed, "Wow!" Someone else commented, "Hello Queen," while several more said "beautiful."

Zeta-Jones didn't stop there though, she followed up her gorgeous solo photo with a collage of sweet selfies with her husband, Michael Douglas. "When bad selfies happen to good people [laugh face emoji] well maybe.. not so bad and not so good [laugh face emoji]," she captioned the family pictures. In one photo, the two were lip-locked in a romantic image, while the others showed the couple grinning from ear to ear.

Zeta-Jones and Dougless said "I do" in 2000 and have been going strong ever since. During an interview with WSJ Magazine for their My Monday Morning series, she shared the couple's secret on how they've remained so happy over the last two decades. "First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that's not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn't be normal if there weren't any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company."

She did note that their schedules have helped keep them close throughout the years and how they've made sure to carve out time for one another. "[...] Unlike so many couples, we've never had a 9-to-5 job where it's consistent. We're either on or we're off," she explained. "I'm really working 16 hours a day, or I'm not. He's doing the same, or not. So we've had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we've been just us." She then noted that for the last decade they've been living in Bermuda, where they've chosen to raise their family. "We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other's space, and our humor is just long-lasting."