Mike Fisher Calls Carrie Underwood the 'Best Partner' in Anniversary Post

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 10, and both parties celebrated the milestone on Instagram with sweet posts to one another. Fisher used his account to share a photo from the couple's wedding, which took place at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation Resort in Georgia.

"Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today!" he wrote. "Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary." Underwood's post was a more recent snap of the two, sharing a selfie she took with her husband seemingly at a restaurant. "Happy anniversary, babe!" she wrote. "11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you!" According to Underwood, the pair's date night was a rarity.

"We rarely have date nights, and it's all my fault because I'm like, 'Man, then I'm going to have to put on jeans or something, and I don't want to,'" she joked to Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. "And also, I would rather just make dinner for the family and us eat there." Speaking to CBS This Morning in April, Underwood shared that her and Fisher's relationship got even stronger during 2020.

"Like, it's kinda weird," she mused. "He's like, 'No, you know you love someone, but it's like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don't really have to, like, deal with each other that much.'" She recalled her husband telling her, "We've been together, and some couples kind of get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, we were really good at being together all day, every day."

Underwood and Fisher share two sons, 6-year-old Isaiah and 2-year-old Jacob, and the Grammy winner added added that spending so much time with her boys was a highlight of her time off the road, "There was just a lot of heaviness of the past year," she said. "But there were also a lot of silver linings, and I got to sit in one place and watch my boys grow up."

"Just getting to wake up every morning and see them, and put them to bed every night, my husband was like, 'How many dinners have we sat at this table?'" she continued. "And I'm like, 'Well, there's 52 weeks in a year, seven days a week.' I was like, 'You can do the math!'"