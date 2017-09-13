‘DWTS’ Judge Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer Reportedly End Engagement

Carrie Ann Inaba and Robb Derringer have ended their engagement after nine months, PEOPLE reports.

Derringer proposed to the Dancing With the Stars judge, 49, last December and the couple has been appearing to plan their wedding ever since — even up until early August.

Over the weekend, Inaba hosted an event for Olympic figure skater and DWTS alum Kristi Yamaguchi in Hawaii, and neither her engagement ring nor Derringer were to be found. Instead, her mother was by her side rather than Derringer.

Although a source confirmed the split to PEOPLE, speculation of the breakup surfaced after Inaba shared a cryptic quote on social media last week.

“Just when I think I’ve learned the way to live, life changes,” she captioned the graphic of the quote alongside prayer hands and a broken-heart emoji.

After Derringer proposed to Inaba last year at the spot of their first date, he told PEOPLE he knew Inaba was right for him.

“I knew after our first romantic date, that if she felt for me what I felt for her, then it was something that was going to be significant and life changing and lasting,” Derringer said when announcing their engagement. “There was just a powerful and palpable sense of destiny that I could not deny.”

Inaba agreed at the time.

“Everything about the evening felt so ‘right’. There was an ease and an authentic familiarity. We talked about everything under the stars … even marriage. There was a strong sense of destiny that night, and I think I knew then, deep in my heart, that he and I were going to be together forever,” she said.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @carrieanninaba