Cardi B and Cuban Doll Get Heated Over Offset’s Alleged Cheating on Twitter

Cardi B and Cuban Doll have revived their beef, getting Into a heated Twitter argument over Offset‘s alleged infidelity. TMZ reports that Cuban tweeted “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me … that’s next level OD DISRESPECT” on Saturday before deleting the tweet. However, Cardi got screenshots and responded “You started this whole s— wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I’m wrong?” Cardi and Offset have been married since 2017, although they briefly split due to infidelity allegations before reconciling.

“Girl Sdfu !!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that s— bout me … me & you ain’t been cool offset was tryna f— me,” Cuban responded. However, Cardi wasn’t letting It go, sharing a video of Cuban talking to the paps in 2018 about Offset texting her friend looking for a threesome. Cardi was pregnant at the time. “This is you as well LIKE I SAID …Don’t try to act victim cause I reply to those deleted tweets you was directing at me.Just tell your label to pay me for the promo,” Cardi tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1479963541830606856?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cuban claimed in a now-deleted tweet that she was “paid to clear his name,” but Cardi requested receipts. “First you said the girl was no longer ya friend, then it turned to he was f— her, now it’s he was trying to f— with you? You can’t even keep up with ya own lies. Show me the receipts. You started this yet asking me what does it prove? Honey you need this moment not me.”

https://twitter.com/iamcardib/status/1479965282777145347?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ultimately, Cuban was over the interaction after a few tweets. “You can’t get mad I said I don’t listen to your music !? Bitch it’s been years the husband tweet was not bout u ! It’s just got that’s made u mad girl bye your werid,” she wrote.

The “W.A.P.” rapper celebrated the Migos’ member 30th birthday in December. In a series of photos and videos on Instagram, she showed Offset cradling his son and rocking him back and forth. The video appears to have been taken shortly after Cardi gave birth in September. “Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy. I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together,” she began in the tribute. “I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short. I’m so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids.” In addition to their son, the couple also shares 3-year-old daughter, Kulture.