Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spark Engagement Rumors With Matching Rings

Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson engaged? The couple sparked rumors that they were taking their relationship to the next level when they were spotted wearing matching bands on their ring fingers during a vacation in Saint Tropez on Monday. The photographs of Delevingne, 26, and Benson, 29, immediately spread on Twitter, sparking mass speculation among fans.

Although Delevingne and Benson initially kept quiet about the status of their relationship, they finally confirmed the romance when their first anniversary arrived in June. Days after Delevingne shared an Instagram video passionately kissing the Pretty Little Liars star, the model told E! News about why she decided to confirm the relationship.

“I don’t know because it is Pride, it’s been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don’t know,” she said. “It’s been just about our one-year anniversary so, why not?”

Earlier that month, when Delevingne was honored with the Hero Award for her work with The Trover Project, which has a mission of ending suicide among LGBTQ youth, she lovingly thanked Benson without naming her.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are,” she told the audience, according to E! News. “She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it. She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

The two were first photographed together kissing in August 2018 at London’s Heathrow Airport, and have since been spotted packing on the PDA several times.

They moved in together earlier this summer after Benson “sold her house in Los Angeles,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “She moved into Cara’s place there.”