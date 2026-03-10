Candace Cameron Bure Recalls ‘Dark and Demonic’ S&M Party She Attended With Husband Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure accidentally attended a “dark and demonic” S&M party with husband Valeri Bure.

The Full House alum, 49, revealed during Tuesday’s episode of her Candace Cameron Bure Podcast that she and her husband, 51, were shocked when they showed up to an “S&M sex thing” after being invited by a former friend.

“I have some really weird, embarrassing moments,” Cameron Bure began her story on the podcast. “Although I shouldn’t say embarrassing. For me, they were more shameful of going to places where I thought, like, ‘Oh, this person’s a friend, and I’m going to be cool and do this.’”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron Bure attend the "Unsung Hero" screening at Lionsgate on April 17, 2024 in Santa Monica, California.

She continued, “I went to a party once with Val because we were married, and it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M sex thing that was so dark and demonic.”

Cameron Bure recalled walking into the party and her “eyeballs popping out of [her] head” to see things she’d “never seen before” in her life. “And I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’” she recalled.

The Fuller House alum, who is mom to kids Natasha, 27, Lev, 26, and Maksim, 24, with the former NHL star, said that she and her husband “made a hard U-turn” and walked out of the party, which she thought was “so slimy and weird.”

“I was like, ‘We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again,’” she continued, adding, “We just had no idea what we were walking into, and it was so disgusting and gross.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: Valeri Bure (L) and Candace Cameron Bure (R) attend the American Valor: A Salute to Our Heroes Gala at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on November 08, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The Great American Family star has been open about her beliefs over the years, revealing on her podcast in June 2025 that she tries to keep scary movies out of her home as a “portal” to something “incredibly demonic.”

“Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home,” she explained at the time. “I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.”

“Listen, I’m in the film industry,” she continued. “I understand how it all works. I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera people, and actors; however, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”