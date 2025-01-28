Netflix’s No. 1 Movie Right Now Marks a Huge Movie Star’s Return to Acting After 10 Years Away

In a stunning Hollywood comeback, Cameron Diaz has propelled Netflix‘s Back in Action to the top of the streaming giant’s Top 10 charts, drawing in audiences for an impressive 11 consecutive days. The action-packed romantic comedy, which reunites Diaz with her frequent co-star Jamie Foxx, has not only dominated the Netflix landscape but also signaled the triumphant return of one of the industry’s most prominent actresses after a decade-long hiatus.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Back in Action follows the exploits of Emily and Matt (Diaz and Foxx), former CIA spies who traded their covert missions for a tranquil life in Atlanta with their children. However, their carefully crafted cover is shattered during a nightclub altercation, forcing the family to flee to England in search of an old ally and a powerful device known as the ICS Key. Amidst a whirlwind of sabotage and kidnappings, the couple must navigate complex family dynamics while protecting their loved ones and preventing catastrophic misuse of the device.

Diaz’s return to the silver screen has been nothing short of stellar, with Back in Action securing its place among the most successful Netflix films in recent years. The movie’s 11-day streak at the top of the charts is a rare feat, surpassing the achievements of other star-studded releases like The Adam Project, Leave the World Behind, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. In fact, only a handful of films, such as Carry-On and Don’t Look Up, have managed to maintain such a tight grip on the #1 spot since Netflix introduced its Top 10 rankings in February 2020.

The film’s success is even more remarkable considering the initial hesitation surrounding Diaz’s involvement. Director Seth Gordon recently revealed that he was warned against pursuing the actress, who had been retired from acting since her last film appearance in 2014’s Annie remake.

However, thanks to the intervention of Foxx, who shares a close friendship and a manager with Diaz, the script found its way into her hands. Gordon marveled at the serendipitous timing, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s almost as if Back in Action was meant to coax her out of retirement, but I swear it wasn’t. It’s just extraordinary timing and really good fortune and Jamie’s access, frankly.”

The film’s themes and Diaz’s character as a retired spy turned-mom aligned uncannily with her real-life circumstances, adding extra dimension to her comeback. Reports suggest that Diaz’s husband, Benji Madden, played a crucial role in encouraging her to take on the project, while her substantial $45 million payday for a two-picture deal undoubtedly sweetened the pot.

As Back in Action continues to bring in audiences, speculation abounds regarding the film’s potential to dethrone some of Netflix’s most-viewed movies, such as Red Notice (230.9 million views) and Don’t Look Up (171.4 million views). With an impressive 46.8 million views in its first two days alone and the likelihood of a prolonged stay atop the charts, Back in Action is poised to become one of the streaming platform’s top 10 most popular films of all time.

The success of Back in Action not only marks an impressive return for Diaz but also sets the stage for a potential sequel, as hinted at by the film’s ending. With Diaz’s two-picture deal and the overwhelming audience response, fans can eagerly anticipate the possibility of more thrilling adventures from her and Foxx.