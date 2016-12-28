Did Calvin Harris’s New Video Throw Some Serious Shade at Taylor Swift?

Calvin Harris adamantly denies that “My Way” has anything to do with Taylor Swift and their break-up, but the video he just released for it isn’t helping convince her fans otherwise.

The DJ-producer’s new sci-fi inspired video shows him reliving a past relationship through a virtual reality headset. It features a leading lady, who admittedly looks nothing like Swift, however, it’s hard not to see where fans may have a point.

Many of the scenes from his video seem to be directly inspired by his ex’s videos and style.

Why wait to say we simply can’t ignore the shade in Calvin Harris’ My Way music video. https://t.co/BBeXz0lHyz pic.twitter.com/uXWIxooLvi — E! News (@enews) October 28, 2016

Enchanted forest scene? Check. Standing on a horse scene? Check. White sci-fi suit and fierce black leather cutout dress? Check and check. The song may not be about her, but the video definitely is.

Taylor Swift fans, do you see any similarities?