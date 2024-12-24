Demi Moore and Bruce Willis have something extra to celebrate this holiday season! Their youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, is engaged to musician Justin Acee. The 30-year-old announced the exciting news on Instagram on Monday, sharing a close-up look at her stunning engagement ring and the romantic proposal scene at her family home in Idaho.

“Everyday @justinacee,” Tallulah captioned a gallery of images and videos. The first photo in the carousel showed her and Acee holding hands, her diamond engagement ring on full display. The second slide in the carousel featured a video showcasing the scene of the proposal, including a rose-petal-covered pathway lit by candles that led to a living room decorated with lit-up Christmas trees. In the clip, Acee can be heard saying, “We did it! It was a team effort.” The final two slides showed the newly engaged couple sharing a kiss and Tallulah celebrating with her mom;’ dog Pilaf.

Tallulah’s engagement was celebrated by her family and friends, with her oldest sister, Rumer Willis, 36, sharing the news on her own Instagram Stories with a message reading, “Baby sis is engaged. Love you so much.” Rumer also commented on her sister’s engagement announcement, writing, “The most beautiful love to witness and watch grow. I love you both so much. Justin I’m so lucky I get to call you my brother. Baby Lula my gift my queen my heart is so full. Obsessed with you both.” Their sister Scout Willis, 33, added on her Stories, “My angels are engagedddddddddddddd.” Meanwhile, Emma Hemming Willis, their stepmother, reacted by sharing two red heart emojis.

Tallulah was previously engaged to director Dillon Buss. However, two years after the couple announced their engagement in May 2021, she confirmed in a May 2023 essay for Vogue that they split in June 2022, around the same time she and her family announced that her father was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

It’s unclear when exactly Tallulah and Acee sparked romance, but earlier this year, she appeared in the music video for his song “Ugly Truth,” which he released under his stage name, Nighties. Tallulah has also been open about how Acee has helped support her throughout her father’s health struggles, telling PEOPLE back in August, “Waking up laughing with my partner [musician Justin Acee] would be the best kind of day, which I will be honest happens a lot. And then we’ll take my two bigger dogs on a walk around the neighborhood, which if you hit it around the right time, it’s kind of like a dog city hour.”