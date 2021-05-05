Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Tallulah Willis Engaged With Massive Ring

✖

Tallulah Willis and director Dillon Buss are just about ready to walk down the aisle! Willis, the 27-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is engaged, and her now-fiancé spared no expense when he dropped to one knee and popped the question with a massive diamond ring.

Marking the special moment and major step in their relationship, Willis shared the news with her followers by sharing a gallery of images from the moment of their engagement, captioning the snapshots, "with absolute most certainty." In the images, a shocked Willis dons a pink dress as Buss kneels in the grass, with the gallery showing snapshots of the exciting embrace that followed after she said "yes." In his own post announcing the news, Buss wrote, "I can finally call you my fiancée. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."

Willis also marked the occasion by showcasing the massive diamond now adorning her finger. Sharing a video of the new accessory, she wrote, "HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED." In the post, she tagged Brooklyn-based Karina Noel as the jeweler as behind the stunning emerald-cut center stone ring. Noel had some celebratory words to share, too, writing on her Instagram Story, "Congratulations to this beautiful couple! Making this work of art was a true honor."

News of the couple's engagement was also celebrated by Willis' older sisters Scout, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32, who both took to social media. In her post, Scout wrote that she is "so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!" adding that "today is a blessing because of your love." She went on to joke, "Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER." Rumer, meanwhile, wrote, "I love these crazy kids" and extended her congratulations to the newly engaged couple, going on to write, “love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you."

While it is unclear how long Willis and Buss have had a romantic relationship, they made it Instagram official back in February 2020 when Willis shared a photo of herself and Buss captioned, “fresh squeeze.” Early in the pandemic, Buss entered lockdown with the Willis-Moore family at the family's Idaho home.