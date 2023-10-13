Britney Spears Recruits Major Actress to Narrate Her Memoir's Audiobook

Britney Spears has recruited a major actress to narrate the audiobook for her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. According to PEOPLE, five-time Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams will be the voice of Spears' tell-all autobiographical book. The pop music icon will be heard in the book's introduction, with Williams handling the rest in her first foray into audiobook narration.

"This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it," Spears said in a statement shared by PEOPLE. "Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook." She continued, "I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it." In a very brief statement, Williams added, "I stand with Britney." The Woman in Me is set to be published on Oct. 24, through Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books.

It was first reported back in February 2021 that Spears had nabbed a $15 million book deal for a tell-all, following the end of her conservatorship drama. The 41-year-old pop star inked a contract with Simon & Schuster to write a detail-spilling memoir about her life, career, family and her controversial conservatorship. The publisher won the deal with Spears after a multitude of companies vied for the contract, per an insider, who added that "the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas." Notably, Spears' sister Jaime Lynn recently released her own tell-all, but has faced some criticism over various details addressed in the book.

Spears' book comes almost two full years after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, 2021, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including those regarding her health and finances. "As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate," Mathew Rosengart, Spears' attorney, said outside the courthouse, per CNN, after the ruling was made. "This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What's next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney."

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears' father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter's conservatorship over the years. "I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I'm just a private attorney," Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. "I don't have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement." Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears' conservator. "He took a salary from the estate," the lawyer claimed. "He took a percentage of his daughter's earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise."