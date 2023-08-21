Oscar Winner Seemingly Warned Britney Spears Before Marriage to Sam Asghari

In some resurfaced comments, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer seemingly warned Britney Spears before her marriage to Sam Asghari. Back in 2021, when Spears and Asghari announced their engagement, they received a lot of positive comments from friends and fans. However, Spencer wrote on Instagram at the time, "Make him sign a prenup," per the NY Post.

Spencer quickly deleted the comment and later issued an apology. "Y'all, a few days ago Sam and Britney announced their engagement and me being me I made a joke," Spencer wrote in her message. "My intention was to make them laugh not cause pain. I've reached out to this lovely couple privately to apologize and now want to restore just a smidge of happiness they were robbed of."

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child and Asghari's first, however, one month later she suffered a miscarriage. Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million.

In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears, and — interestingly — it's reported that the singer's prenup is bad news for her estranged husband. TMZ reported that the couple's prenuptial agreement does not include any financial payouts or spousal support. He is allowed to keep any gifts, and his cars, but that's essentially all he is allowed to leave with.

However, the outlet notes that Spears could be compelled to offer Asghari a parting gift, which stems from his request for spousal support in his divorce filing. TMZ explains that, since spousal support is already off the table, and likely to be denied by the court, this positions Asgahari to potentially contest the prenup. Another part of the prenup states that Asghari is not allowed to discuss any private aspects of his relationship with Spears.

However, if the prenup is successfully contested, then he could be free from the NDA, which might be something that Spears wants to avoid. TMZ implies that if the pop star offers Asghari a settlement amount, it could keep this hypothetical scenario from ever playing out. While Spencer's comment may have seemed unusually negative two years ago, it seems Spears took the advice.