Britney Spears' divorce has gotten messy right away, with allegations of infidelity. After first being touched on in TMZ's report breaking the news that the "Oops!…I Did It Again" singer and her husband, Sam Asghari, had separated, the outlet published a follow-up report with details on the alleged cheating. Asghari believes Spears crossed the line with male staffers at her home.

According to the report Asghari is of the belief that Spears asked a worker to film a nude video of her. Furthermore, he believes she "hooked up" with a staffer after seeing "compromising" footage of her and the worker. The fight over this matter is said to be the "last straw" for the actor. TMZ does not have the footage, and neither Asghari nor Spears have commented on this alleged situation. As of press time, the Fox Corporation-owned outlet's unnamed sources are the point of origin for these allegations. (Additionally, TMZ does not publish reporter bylines with their articles.)

The outlet has been the leading source for news around this divorce, first breaking the news of the breakup and then detailing the alleged domestic abuse Asghari suffered at Spears' hands. While TMZ's sources accuse Spears of laying her hands on the Black Monday actor multiple times during their 7-year relationship, the main incident detailed was one from January. Spears allegedly assaulted Asghari in his sleep, leaving him with a black eye. Neither party has commented on that troubling TMZ report, either.

Britney Spears, known for iconic pop songs like "...Baby One More Time" and "Toxic," met Sam Asghari (real name Hesam Asghari) in 2016 while filming the music video for her single "Slumber Party." They married on June 9, 2022. Asghari had been with Spears throughout the "Free Britney" movement, a public outcry for Spears to be released from the conservatorship she was placed in January 2008 in the midst of a mental health crisis. After a huge legal battle, a judge ended Spears' conservatorship in November 2021. Asghari, age 29, filed for divorce from Spears, age 41, this week, noting their separation date as July 28.