Britney Spears Gave Husband Sam Asghari a Black Eye, New TMZ Story Alleges

Britney Spears is being accused of hitting her now-estranged husband Sam Asghari in a new TMZ report. The outlet's unnamed sources claimed Asghari has told others about Spear fighting and hitting him numerous times during their 7-year relationship, with the couple's security team apparently witnessing the fights and stepping in. In January, Spears allegedly struck Asghari in the face without warning, leaving him with a black eye.

"Our sources say there was one occasion where Sam says he was sleeping in their bed when Britney flew off the handle and began punching him," reads TMZ's report, which is not attributed to a named reporter. "We're told Sam did not strike back, but was stunned as his wife pummeled him."

Sam Asghari Claimed Britney Spears Attacked Him in His Sleep, Gave Black Eye https://t.co/tMkWvUBRs0 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2023

Paparazzi took photos of Asghari on Jan. 15; in the photos, the actor is seen with a blackened left eye and possible bite marks on his left arm. The Special Ops: Lioness actor did not explain the injuries at that time and asked the photographers to stop capturing images.

Another behind-the-scenes detail on Spears' current state was noted in this same report — one that apparently heightened worries about the allegedly abusive situation. TMZ doubled down on a previous report that Spears "has had a fascination with knives." This is said to have scared Asghari since Spears allegedly has a tendency to "fly off the handle." Spears is said to think she "needed the knives as protection" because "someone was going to get her."

This report from TMZ, which falls under the Murdoch-owned Fox Corporation, comes after the outlet first broke the news that the couple was splitting up. That report included claims that Spears had assaulted Asghari, but this is the first detailed story on such allegations.

Both Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have issued statements on the divorce, but neither has commented on the domestic violence allegations. There are also allegations of infidelity on Spears' part, but neither party has addressed such claims.

It's interesting to note that Asghari's representative, Brandon Cohen, has only piped up to challenge various sites' claims that the Black Monday actor wants to call the couple's prenuptial agreement into question and is trying to blackmail her.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Britney Spears, known fo iconic pop songs like "Toxic" and "Oops I Did It Again," met Asghari in 2016 while filming the music video for her song "Slumber Party." They married on June 9, 2022, and Asghari filed for divorce this week, noting their separation date as July 28. Asghari had been with Spears throughout the "Free Britney" movement, a public outcry for Spears to be released from the conservatorship she was placed in January 2008 in the midst of a mental health crisis. After a huge legal battle, a judge ended Spears' conservatorship in November 2021.