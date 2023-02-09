Britney Spears' Inner Circle Reportedly Growing 'More Concerned' for Her

Britney Spears' close inner circle has grown so concerned with her "erratic" behavior that they were reportedly in the process of staging an intervention. Unfortunately, PEOPLE reports plans halted once Spears learned of their plan. Spears's 13-year conservatorship ended in 2022 largely in part to her fans' #FreeBritney campaign and her own testimony that she was under intense watch and control. However, the judge in the case did not require a medical evaluation before releasing the pop icon from the conservatorship, despite doctors' involvement and reports throughout the decade-plus ordeal. Now, her close friends and family say Spears is spiraling and in need of immediate help.

"Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned," a source told PEOPLE. "She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger, adding that Spears has been "very difficult" and "absolutely chaotic." The source added: "Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy. She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."

Her new husband, Sam Asghari, "is being as supportive as possible." They wed last summer after six years of dating.

In recent weeks, Spears was spotted at a restaurant where onlookers recorded her, claiming she was behaving strangely and ranting to herself. Last month, local police were called to her residence for a wellness check. But Spears took to Twitter to deny anything was wrong, claiming the calls were a prank from outside of her home.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told PEOPLE in January that deputies received calls from fans concerned that Spears had deleted her Instagram account. "Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger," the spokesperson said.