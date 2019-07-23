Britney Spears Engagement Rumors Fly After She and Sam Asghari Walk ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Red Carpet

Are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari engaged? Fans are wondering if the couple took their relationship to the next level when Spears, 37, was spotted with a diamond ring on her ring finger while walking the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood red carpet with Asghari, 25.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 22, 2019 at 7:34pm PDT

The two arrived at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Monday night holding hands and posing photos together, even sneaking in a quick kiss.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spears wore a red one-shoulder dress, silver choker and black heels, while her personal trainer boyfriend donned a cream colored suit over a white button-down shirt and black tie. What caught fans’ eyes, however, was the diamond ring on her left hand, leading them to speculate that she and Ashgari are engaged.

She posted a few photos from the night on Instagram with the caption, “Our first premiere.” Asghari wrote in the comments, “My beautiful date.”

A source told Us Weekly that “Britney and Sam were really looking forward to their first premiere together. She was super excited to see the movie because she is a huge Brad Pitt fan and has had the biggest crush on him since she was a little girl.”

Spears and Asghari started dating in late 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video, where he played her love interest. She made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Day 2017.

In May, following the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer’s 30-day stay at a mental health facility, a source told Us Weekly that Asghari “has been an absolute dream come true for Britney. He is such a positive light in her life.”

In June, a source told Entertainment Tonight that “Sam is really in love with Britney. He will always be there to help in any way he can. He’s her protector. When they’re together, they cook at home most nights. They like to keep things relaxed and simple.”

Previously, Spears was married to her childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in January 2004, and Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. She and Federline, 41, share sons Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12.

The ET source added that Spears loves how Asghari acts in front of her sons. “For Britney, being a mother is the most important part of her life,” the insider said. “She is the most content whenever she is around her boys. Sam is also very involved with the kids’ lives. The boys appreciate it when they all spend time together as a family.”

“Her kids love when Sam is around,” they added. “They have from the beginning of the relationship. He gets along with all of them very well.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @britneyspears