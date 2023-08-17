Britney Spears Accused of Domestic Violence in TMZ Report on Separation From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' marriage to Sam Asghari is reportedly in "deep trouble" amid claims of domestic violence. TMZ first reported that the couple is currently separated and likely headed for divorce. Amid those reports, multiple sources alleged to the outlet that the 41-year-old singer has also reportedly gotten "physical" with her husband. Sources claimed that Spears and Asghari, 29, regularly engaged in screaming arguments with each other, and sometimes, their fights got so heated that security had to intervene and stop them. TMZ reports that Asghari doesn't spend much time around their home anymore, a concern given Spears's dependence upon him since the end of her conservatorship.

However, he recently slammed an upcoming TMZ documentary about the pop star on his Instagram Stories. "I found it absolutely disgusting that people that were in her life at the time, when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting," Asghari says in the video. "How are you gonna take the most influential person of our generation, the princess of pop, America's sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see, and use her as a money-making machine?" He added, "Then, all the sudden, after 15 years when she's free, after all those gaslighting and after all those things that went down, how are you gonna put her under a microscope and tell her story? No. That's also disgusting."

Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, have separated and are likely going to divorce: https://t.co/u1LNhKkPbk — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) August 16, 2023

As of press time, neither Spears, 41, nor Asghari, 29, have publicly spoken about the breakup, and divorce documents have not been filed. According to TMZ, the former couple likely signed a prenuptial agreement. The Spears' assets are said to be protected, but she may have to pay Asghari money. Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022. Asghari and Spears had been dating for years prior to Asghari's role in Asghari's music video for her 2016 single "Slumber Party." In April 2022, the couple announced they were expecting a baby though Spears miscarried soon afterward. Spears has been with Asghari throughout the beginning of the "Free Britney" movement, which was a public outcry for Spears to be released from the conservatorship she was placed in, in the middle of a mental health crisis during January 2008. In November 2021, a judge ended Spears' conservatorship following a lengthy legal battle.