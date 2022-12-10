YouTube Star and Author Reveal Engagement

One of the Internet's favorite creative couples is set to tie the knot! YouTube star Brian David Gilbert is engaged to author Karen Han. The two are frequent collaborators on-screen via Gilbert's numerous YouTube videos, as well as off-screen through various writing projects. The couple announced the news via Instagram and Twitter on Sunday, sharing glowing photos of themselves post-engagement with Han showcasing a ring on her right hand.

On Twitter, the Bong Joon Ho: Dissident Cinema author captioned an image with "some personal news" alongside a diamond ring emoji. On Instagram, Gilbert wrote, "we're gonna get married!" The media personalities' friends and fans proceeded to send a wave of congratulations to the pair on the news.

The couple first met while working at the video game/culture website Polygon, where Han was a film writer and Gilbert produced videos including the Unraveled YouTube series. They appeared on-camera together a handful of times on Polygon's YouTube channel, including in one of the outlet's best videos, the Overboard play session of A Fake Artist Goes to New York.

The Polygon alums' collaborations are more plentiful outside the site, with Han starring in, shooting and co-writing numerous YouTube bits with Gilbert on his channel. Gilbert's fans will recognize her from viral sketches like "have you seen my laptop?," "that feeling when you bite into a pickle and it's a little squishier than you expected," and the cute and creepy "we like watching birds."

Outside of their YouTube collaborations, the couple also co-hosted the podcast Let's Make a Music alongside Laura Gilbert and Jonah Scott. They're also up-and-coming screenwriters, working on an undisclosed Netflix animated series and an Annapurna Interactive project. Gilbert and Han are also behind the unofficial Star Wars/Fast & Furious crossover script The Fast and the Force-iest: Mon Gazza Drift.

This engagement comes amidst a particularly exciting period for Han. Building off her many bylines for publications like The New York Times and The Atlantic (as well as TV appearances on Good Morning America and Amanpour and Company), Han authored Bong Joon Ho: Dissident Cinema. The book, which dissects the career of the Academy Award-winning Parasite director, dropped on Nov. 22.