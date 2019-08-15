Megan Fox Resurfaces on Instagram for Glowing Selfies

Megan Fox is back on Instagram, much to the delight of her 7.1 million followers. The Transformers star shared a series of selfies to the social media platform, marking her first post since April, when she shared an old photo of co-star Shia LaBeouf.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Aug 5, 2019 at 12:13pm PDT

In two of the selfies posted earlier this month, Fox gives the camera a sultry look and closes her eyes for another.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Took like 300 pictures the other day-looked like the reanimated corpse of Akhenaten in 297 of them,” she captioned the post, referencing an ancient Egyptian pharoah. “These are the other three. A 1% success rate!”

Fans were quick to leave adoring comments on the post.

“You are absolutely stunning, i love you,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Do u think Megan Fox ever looks in the mirror and goes like. man I’m megan fox,” another wrote.

“If you have confidence issues there is no hope for us mere mortals,” someone else said.

In April, Fox surprised her fans with the LaBeouf throwback photo, cementing their past romance. In the goofy photo, a younger LaBeouf poses leaning up against the hood of a car with his shirt tied up, which was Fox’s character’s signature pose.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) on Apr 24, 2019 at 2:43pm PDT

“Once upon a time 13 summers ago,” the 33-year-old actress captioned the post at the time.

LaBeouf and Fox starred as the bot-battling couple Sam Witwicky and Mikaela Banes, respectively, in the 2007 film as well as its 2009 follow-up, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. LaBeouf returned for the third film, 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, though Rosie Huntington-Whiteley played his new love interest. LaBeouf exited the franchise when Mark Wahlberg took over as the leading man.

Neither Fox nor LaBeouf confirmed their rumored romance throughout the years until November 2018 when Fox finally acknowledged it.

“Um, I mean, I would confirm it was romantic. I love him,” she admitted on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “I’ve never been really private about that. I love him.”

When fellow guest on Watch What Happens Live, Tyra Banks, suggested that the two were in a “showmance,” Fox replied, “Sure.”

Both stars have moved on since then. Fox married Brian Austin Green in 2010, and the couple share Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 2. Fox filed for divorce in 2015 but they eventually reconciled and are still together today. In April, Fox filed to dismiss her divorce case almost three years after filing for the divorce. Following LaBeouf’s divorce from Mia Goth, whom he married in October 2016, he started dating singer-songwriter FKA twigs.