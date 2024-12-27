‘Breaking Bad’ Actress Files for Divorce After 25 Years: Latest on Betsy Brandt Marriage

Betsy Brandt is calling it quits on her 25-year marriage. The actress, best known for her role as Marie Schrader in the hit series Breaking Bad, reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Grady Olsen, on Thursday, Dec. 27, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Although Brandt only just filed the divorce documents, she stated in the paperwork that she and Olsen, whom she married in 1998, separated back in August 2023, a month before their 25th wedding anniversary. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split, and requested legal and physical custody of their 16-year-old child, August. It’s unclear if the pair had a prenup, and the actress noted that they still need to split their possessions.

Brandt filed for divorce “pro per” without a lawyer, TMZ reported. Neither Brandt nor Olsen have publicly commented on the report at this time.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 11: (L-R) Betsy Brandt and Grady Olsen attend AMC Networks’ Emmy Brunch Photocall at Ysabel on September 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Brandt has dozens of credits to her name, but is best remembered for her time on Breaking Bad. The actress portrayed radiologic technologist Marie Schrader, Skyler White’s sister, the wife of DEA agent Hank Schrader, and the sister-in-law of Walter White. Brandt appeared in all 62 episodes of the hit AMC series, which ran for five seasons from 2008 until 2013, and briefly reprised her role in the spinoff series Better Call Saul, which ran from 2015 until 2022.

“We’ve seen things from Marie that the audience wouldn’t expect,” Brandt told MLive of the character in 2011. “I felt pretty comfortable with creator Vince Gilligan, that I could make some bold choices with my character and he wouldn’t let her be just one note. There are things about her that are not likable, but not totally unlikable.”

Brandt is also well-known for her portrayal of Heather Hughes in the sitcom Life in Pieces, as well as Annie Henry in The Michael J. Fox Show, where she appeared alongside Michael J. Fox, Wendell Pierce, Katie Finneran, Juliette Goglia, Brooke Shields, and the late Anne Heche.

Brandt’s other acting credits include Saint X, Masters of Sex, Parenthood, The Housewives of the North Pole, Run Sweetheart Run, and Magic Mike, per her IMDb profile. Her most recent credits include 2024’s Fall Risk and The Bad Orphan.