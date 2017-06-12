Bray Wyatt’s Wife Files for Divorce Alleging Affair With WWE Announcer

Bray Wyatt’s wife has filed for divorce and accused the WWE star of having an affair with another WWE superstar. According to DailyMail.com, the divorce documents filed in Hernando County accuse Wyatt of cheating on Samantha Rotunda, his college sweetheart and wife of five years, with WWE ring announcer, JoJo.

The 23 year old ring announcer is also a former star of the E! reality show Total Divas.

Samantha Wyatt’s high-profile Miami lawyer, Ray Rafool, alleges to DailyMail.com that he has obtained phone records showing that Wyatt is maintaining ‘continuous contact’ with Jojo.

DailyMail went on to say that according to Samantha’s divorce petition, she and Wyatt were married in 2012 and separated in March after Wyatt allegedly walked out on her and their two daughters, 6 and 4. Wyatt has filed his own counter-petition to the divorce, requesting an injunction that would legally request his wife “keep quiet about the split.”

In the counter, Wyatt claims she made ‘defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation.’ He also accuses her of posting lies on social media ‘in an effort to damage the husband’s business ventures in the entertainment industry.’

Bray Wyatt and his wife met in college at Troy university in 2005.

Like rock star or pro athlete, pro wrestler is one of the worst possible jobs for someone trying to maintain a healthy family life. With WWE stars on the road 50 weeks a year, the family bonds often fray and wrestlers look for companionship with people in their immediate circle.

We certainly don’t know if the allegations of Wyatt’s affair with JoJo have any truth to them, but we wish both Bray and Samantha the best as they go through this incredibly difficult time.

