Brad Pitt’s Custody Filing Could Make Things Difficult for His Divorce from Angelina Jolie

Since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie called it quits, there has been quite the back and forth between the two about their divorce and their children. After Jolie initially filed for divorce, Pitt then filed for joint legal custody of the children. That custody filing has many thinking that Pitt is pushing back on Jolie’s divorce demands.

When the divorce was initially filed by Jolie, she requested only visitation right for Pitt, granting her sole custody, according to PEOPLE. Pitt has decided that visitation rights is not the type of relationship he wants with his children, and has since filed for joint custody. This exchange of papers, however, is actually a normal factor in divorces.

“[Jolie] checked a box for sole custody, [Pitt] checked a box for joint custody,” said divorce attorney Christopher Melcher – not representing either party. “It’s basically just giving notice to the other party of what their intent is.”

Melcher also says that Pitt’s filing for joint custody is also a way for him to acknowledge that he received the divorce papers from Jolie. It also shows that Pitt is also interested in being a part of his children’s lives, as well as inform Jolie and her lawyer that he is going to defend himself in the divorce case.

Given the high profile of this case, it wouldn’t be out of the question to think that there might be settlement negotiations going on between the two celebrities. In the end, the two being able to come to an agreement in court or behind the curtains will all come down to communication and trust between the two parent.

As for the children, they have been spending much of their time with Jolie. She has taken off work – all her work – and decided to stay home with them to help them through this process. The entire situation can be especially stressful on children.