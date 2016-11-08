Brad Pitt Will Make First Post-Breakup Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Allied’ Premiere

(Photo: Twitter / @etnow)

Brad Pitt’s personal life has been thrust into the spotlight in recent weeks as his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie plays out in the public eye, but Wednesday night will be his first red carpet appearance since the falling out.

The actor will walk the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of Allied, which also stars Marion Cotillard who he was originally rumored to be having an affair with until she shut it down, PEOPLE reports.

He skipped the premiere of his film Voyage of Time on Sept. 28 in order to stay “focused on his family.”

Jolie filed for divorce on Sept. 19 after the actor was accused of getting “verbally abusive” and “physical” with his 15-year-old son Maddox.

The divorce filings prompted a custody dispute, with Jolie requesting sole custody and Pitt countering for joint custody.

As of yesterday, the couple has come to a custody agreement over their six children.Maddox Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 12, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 11, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, and twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 8, will remain in Angelina’s custody, E! News reports.