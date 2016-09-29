Brad Pitt Voluntarily Takes Drug Test in Midst of Divorce Proceedings

(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty)

Brad Pitt is taking steps to ensure his split from Angelina Jolie resolves as quickly and quietly as possible.

A source close to the family has revealed that the actor took a drug test to preempt any questions that may arise in connection to the rumors circulating that he may be involved in drug use.

“Brad Pitt voluntary took a drug test and was not asked to do so by authorities,” the source informed Entertainment Tonight. “They didn’t force him to take one because it wasn’t part of the process.”

The father of six is living separately from his wife and children at this point.

“He’s being careful,” the source explained of the Allied actor. “He’s leaning on friends for support. This isn’t a happy time for anyone.”

In addition to facing a divorce filing from his now-estranged wife, Pitt is also being investigated for a domestic dispute involving their 15-year-old son, Maddox, an interaction the source called “totally a child-parent disagreement,” and said reports to the contrary are “exaggerated or untrue.”

The source maintains that the rumors and speculation are ungrounded.

“They are a pretty normal family that has family issues from time to time,” the insider said. “It’s sad that people are exaggerating things that hurt everyone. People have verbal arguments — that’s what happens when you have a family.”