Brad Pitt Attended Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston’s 50th Birthday Party for Sweet Reason

Who says exes can’t get along? Brad Pitt sent fans into a frenzy when it was reported that he attended ex-wife Jennifer Aniston‘s 50th birthday party over the weekend, and it turns out he had a pretty great reason.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Pitt “wanted to support” Aniston because the former couple have “been friendly” in the years following their split.

Aniston invited her ex-husband weeks ago, the source said, and Pitt happily chose to attend — though the former flames reportedly didn’t have much interaction at the party at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. The two were seen briefly talking and exchanging a quick hug, with the source saying that Pitt didn’t stay for the entire event.

“He came to support her, spoke to other friends of his that were there and headed out,” the insider said.

A different source said that Pitt was “having a great time” hanging out with George Clooney and Orlando Bloom, and that he went to great lengths not to be seen leaving the bash.

“Jen and Brad have remained friends and have spoken with each other quite a few times since they both became single,” a source told ET. “They are friends and have supported each other through some tough times. They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them… They both realize that anytime they cross paths people talk about a reunion. He came on his own and quietly entered the party. They had heavy security, kept a ban on social media, and hoped for the best.”

A source told PEOPLE that they are not especially close, but they are friendly, and they had “been over each other for longer than they were ever together.”

“They aren’t in regular contact, beyond an occasional text back and forth to wish each other the best when there’s been a new project or big event,” the insider added.

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005. Shortly following their breakup, Pitt started dating Angelina Jolie and years later, they were married. Pitt and Jolie officially filed a custody agreement in December, putting the end to a drawn-out divorce battle.

Aniston married Justin Theroux in a secret surprise ceremony in 2015, but the couple announced their separation in February 2018.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” a statement from Aniston’s publicist said at the time. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”