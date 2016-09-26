‘Boy Meets World’s’ Will Friedle Got Married

Everybody’s favorite big brother, Eric Matthews just got married! That’s right Boy Meets World actor Will Friedle has officially tied the knot, according to his Twitter and E! News.

The actor usually keeps his private life very private but has recently hinted on Twitter that he’s had something big coming up for a while. He officially announced the news on Tuesday with a tweet about heading home for the event.

“Flying home for my wedding today … yup… sounds weird even when I type it! #Can’tWait,” he wrote. “I’m sorry you weren’t all invited to the wedding. #RandomSundayApology #BoyMeetsWife.”

He later had to clarify that his wedding was this Sunday – not Tuesday – but appreciated all of the love.

I appreciate all of the love but I get married this Sunday…still…all of your shout outs have made us so happy! #YoureTheBest — Will Friedle (@willfriedle) September 22, 2016

“All of your shout outs have made us so happy! #You’reTheBest,” he tweeted to his fans.

Most fans know Friedle from his time as Corey Matthews’, played by Ben Savage, older on Boy Meets World, but he also played the voice of popular sidekick Rob Stoppable on the animated series Kim Possible. He has also done other various voice acting work.

Friedle has done a lot of work with Disney and continues to make regular appearances on the sequel show Girl Meets World, which follows Eric Matthews’ niece. More importantly on the current show, Friedle regularly takes on the role of Eric’s alter-ego, “Plays with Squirrels,” who some fans of Boy Meets World may remember from a flash-forward episode during the college years.

“Ladies and gentleman … Mrs. Squirrels…” Friedle tweeted with a photo of the happy couple. He truly does embrace that alter-ego.

Congratulations to the happy couple! We hope your day was filled with fun, friends and family.