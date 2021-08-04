Bo Derek and John Corbett Secretly Marry After 20 Years Together

✖

John Corbett and Bo Derek have finally tied the knot. On Tuesday's episode of The Talk, Corbett revealed the news that he and Derek wed in December after nearly two decades together. According to Page Six, Corbett and Derek were first set up together in 2002 by the Sex and the City alum's friend, Hollywood agent Norby Walters.

Corbett noted during the episode that this was the first time either he or Derek shared the news publicly. He began by saying, “Around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married," Jerry O'Connell, the newest co-host on The Talk's panel, then said, "I noticed your ring, and I was going to say something, but not on live television, but wow. Congratulations." The actor went on to explain that he and his now-wife decided to get married in 2020 amid all of the stressful events that were going on in the world that year.

“After 20 years, we decided to get married," he continued. "We didn’t want 2020 to be that thing where everybody looks back and hated it. Let’s get one nice thing out of this.” As previously mentioned, Corbett and Derek were originally set up by Walters. The two met when the agent set them up on a blind date. Before she began a relationship with Corbett, Derek was married to John Derek from 1976 until his death in 1998 from heart failure.

While this is the first time that Corbett is speaking out on the marriage news, this isn't the first time that he's opened up about his relationship with his longtime partner. Both Corbett and Derek engaged in an interview with Closer Weekly in 2018, during which they spoke about how they've managed to make their relationship work after all these years. According to the Fashion House star, the pair love to spend a relaxing day at home. She said, “We both travel so much, so for us, our favorite vacation place is home. That’s where the romance is.” Corbett went on to discuss the little things about their relationship that really make a difference.

“We enjoy each other’s company; we make each other laugh,” he said. “After 15 years we still hold hands; we still have barbecues with friends a couple times a week. [And Bo] still laughs at all my jokes even though she’s heard them a million times. We just enjoy each other. I’m sad when she’s not around.”