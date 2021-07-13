Jerry O'Connell: Meet the New Co-Host of 'The Talk'

✖

Jerry O'Connell has reportedly been "in talks" to become the new co-host of The Talk, and we have all the details on what fans should know about the prospective new panelist. If the reports are true, and O'Connell does in fact land a coveted seat at the Talk table, he'll be replacing former co-host Sharon Osbourne, who exited in March. Osbourne had been with the show since its first season, but left after a controversy surrounding allegations about her behavior behind the scenes.

E! News reports that an insider was first to speak on the rumors about O'Connell taking over Osbourne's place on the show. "He will bring a very different energy than Sharon did to set," the source said, then adding that O'Connell is "such a nice person." Notably, O'Connell has been a guest co-host on The Talk for more than 25 episodes over the past decade, so he is no stranger to the show. He has guest-hosted for Wendy Williams as well, making him a familiar face for many daytime TV watchers.

O'Connell is a celebrated actor who has starred in many beloved TV series, such as Sliders, Crossing Jordan, and CBS' The Defenders. He has also starred in films like Joe's Apartment, Jerry Maguire, Tomcats, Scream 2, and Mission to Mars. O'Connell has also done a number of animated projects, having provided voices for DC Comics characters like Superman, Captain Marvel/Shazam, The Atom, and Nightwing.

Recently, O'Connell has been starring in the Canadian series Carter, about an actor who "returns home after a public meltdown. Partnering with his police detective friend, he tries to use his acting experience to solve real crimes." He also has done voice roles on Star Trek: Lower Decks and the Where's Waldo cartoon.

Coincidentally, O'Connell shot his own talk show back in 2019, and only aired 15 episodes. It was titled Jerry O' and he filmed in on the set of The Wendy Williams Show. There is no word on if the show will continue, but it's likely that it may be scrapped if O'Connell lands a co-panelist position on The Talk.

As for his personal life, O'Connell has been married to actress and former model Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, The Punisher) since 2007. The couple share twin daughters, born in 2008. He previously stepped away from show business and enrolled in law school, but eventually dropped out to make a full-time return to acting. At this time, no official announcements have been made regarding O'Connell's rumored addition to The Talk.