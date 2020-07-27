Joey Lawrence Files for Divorce From Wife Chandie Lawrence After Nearly 15 Years of Marriage

✖

Joey Lawrence is officially parting ways from his longtime love, Chandie Lawrence. According to TMZ, Lawrence has filed for divorce from his wife of almost 15 years. The publication first reported the news about Lawrence and his wife's split back on July 17.

The publication reported that the former Blossom star filed for divorce from Chandie on July 17 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. His filing came just before the pair's 15th wedding anniversary. It's unclear what led to the pair's split. But, the two will have to deal with custody issues as they share two daughters together, 14-year-old Charleston and 10-year-old Liberty. The couple originally met back in 1993 at Disney World when Lawrence was 16 years old and on vacation. He said that he invited her to an ice cream date at the Mouse House and joked about getting married at the theme park.

The pair eventually went their separate ways and Lawrence later wed Michelle Vella. His marriage to Vella ended in 2005. In July of that same year, Lawrence wed Chandie in a ceremony held at Disney World. Back in 2006, the former Celebrity Big Brother player recounted his first date with his now-estranged wife to PEOPLE, explaining, "Being the cheesy romantic that I was, I said, ‘Hey look, there’s the Disney wedding chapel! Maybe we’ll get married there one day.' Long story short, we did!”

The news of the couple's divorce came shortly after Lawrence took to Instagram in order to post a tribute to his daughters in honor of Father's Day. “My reason for life. My greatest blessings,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his children with the family dog. “Being the father of these two amazing, strong, powerful young ladies (and of course my son pictured there in the middle..lol) has brought more joy and happiness into my life then [sic] I ever could have imagined. God bless all the fathers out there who enjoy and share the same blessing of being a Dad. Our job as fathers is unparalleled and literally the most important and meaningful responsibility we ever could have." Interestingly enough, Lawrence did not post any tributes to his wife on Mother's Day this past May. Instead, the actor penned a sweet message in honor of his own mother in order to mark the occasion. He ended the post by wishing a happy Mother's Day "to all the fantastic l KP moms out there. Thank you for making our world a better place. God bless you all!!!!"