New Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Wedding Rumor Debunked

Blake Shelton might be thinking about marrying Gwen Stefani at some point, but rumors of the wedding happening this summer are not true.

This week, a source “close to” Stefani told Hollywood Life on Tuesday that their families are suspecting a summer wedding.

“She’s been teasing that they have a big secret they’re getting ready to share and everyone’s convinced they’re going to have a surprise wedding this summer,” the source claimed. “Gwen’s told her family and friends to block off some dates for a big party at Blake’s place in Oklahoma this summer. She hasn’t said it’s a wedding, but a lot of her friends are convinced that’s what’s happening.”

However, Gossip Cop quickly debunked the rumor, with representative telling the site the Hollywood Life story is “untrue.”

On Wednesday, Gossip Cop once again reiterated that rumors of a “summer wedding” between the two singers is not true, after other sites picked up on the Hollywood Life report.

There is also plenty of evidence showing that Shelton and Stefani are too busy this summer to get married. Shelton is touring the country in July and August, with few breaks between shows. He will not be free until after his Aug. 18 show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Stefani is also staring her Las Vegas residency, Just A Girl, at the Planet Hollywood Resort on June 27. She is booked through July 21.

Shelton and Stefani have said they think about marriage, but it is not in the cards soon.

“I think about [marrying her]. I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” Shelton told CMT’s Cody Alan in April. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

Stefani also told Ellen DeGeneres she thinks about marriage “all the time.”

“You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him,” Stefani said. “Everybody loves him. He’s lovable. I think about [marriage] all the time.”

They might not be getting married any time soon, but they were at a wedding in Fort Worth, Texas earlier this month. The couple celebrated one of Shelton’s friends getting married.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015 after meeting on NBC’s The Voice. Shelton was married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006 and Miranda Lambert from 2011 to July 2015.

While Shelton does not have any children himself, Stefani has three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. They were married from 2002 to 2015.

Shelton and Stefani have been at the center of so many rumors since they got together, it is starting to get on their nerves.

“Also 99 percent of the things you read about my on social media or the internet isn’t true,” Shelton tweeted on April 20. “It’s actually disturbing. I rarely even look at it anymore because I know it’s mostly fake!”