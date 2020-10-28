Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Engaged: All the Hints They've Dropped About Getting Married

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been plagued with marriage rumors since almost the moment they confirmed their relationship in 2015, but the two stars put them all to rest on Tuesday when they announced their engagement. The couple first met as coaches on The Voice in 2014, but didn't begin dating until after they both went through divorces at the same time one year later — Shelton from Miranda Lambert and Stefani from Gavin Rossdale. Over the years, Shelton and Stefani have continually been asked about potentially getting married, and while they've always been enthusiastic about the idea, they've also always been content to live in the moment. Keep reading to see what the two singers have said about one day walking down the aisle.

In early 2018, Shelton told CMT's Cody Alan that it's "fair" to say he thinks about marrying Stefani. "I think about it. I don't think it's anytime soon or anything," he said. "The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you'd be getting to that." That same week, Stefani told Ellen DeGeneres this week she "think[s] about" marrying Shelton "all the time."

DeGeneres later attempted to get Stefani to confirm an engagement during a 2018 appearance on her talk show. "So Blake told me that y'all are engaged now," the host said, to which a surprised Stefani replied, "No he didn't. No we're not. No we're not. No we're not. "Yes, he told me you're engaged," DeGeneres insisted. "So let's talk about that." "What are you talking about?" Stefani said with a laugh. "We're not. We're not engaged, and we're not married. And he's my boyfriend still."

Stefani told Today's Natalie Morales around the same time that she and Shelton were feeling "zero pressure" to get married. "When there's a trauma the way that we had a trauma, back in the day, like going through all these hard times and to get to a place where you find somebody that's your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and just go through life (with), I think that we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can," she said, though when Morales asked whether Shelton is her "forever," Stefani replied, "I hope so, yeah."

"Of course I would," Shelton, who has previously been married twice, said on Sunday Today in 2018 when asked about the possibility of marriage. "My God. You've got to keep taking a stab at life. I don't know if I will, but of course I would. I'm not afraid. Bring it on." "Every day that goes by it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us," he added of his relationship with Stefani. "It constantly feels like it's going to the next level."

Shelton addressed marriage rumors last year while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, noting that he finds them funny. "First of all, the rumors stuff, I'm not gonna sit here and say that it makes me mad. It's funny. I've learned over the years just to take that for what it is," he said, calling the reports "complimentary." "If I am somehow, and Gwen is somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that's a good problem to have," he continued. "You know, I gotta say that we couldn't be happier, and we've never been doing better." The 44-year-old added that when he and Stefani did have any news to share, they "won't break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines."

In December, Shelton laughed off the rumors again during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I love the rumors. Those rumors are great," he said. "Anybody that thinks I am married to Gwen already, I love it. My God, who wouldn't want to be married to Gwen Stefani?" The Oklahoma native added that "it didn't take long" for him to know Stefani was the one and that he thinks their relationship had a divine start. "I think that the way that she and I were able to save each other's lives and get ourselves through that time it was evidence to us that God had a hand in it," he said.

Ellen DeGeneres presented Shelton with a clock featuring a photo of him and Stefani kissing in LSDJfk to let him know that time was ticking toward an engagement. "So you're saying there's a chance she's going to ask me to marry her? With this clock?" Shelton joked. "Now that she knows that you're waiting for her to ask, now that she's sees this, she'll ask you," DeGeneres replied. "I'll call her tonight." Shelton later noted that he hadn't actually gotten to keep the timepiece, so "time didn't really start ticking at that moment."

In August, Dua Lipa interviewed Stefani on Jimmy Kimmel Live and mistakenly referred to Shelton as Stefani's husband. "Um, well...he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it," Stefani said in response. Earlier this month, the No Doubt singer told Extra that she thinks it's "pretty cute" when people call Shelton her husband. "Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?"she said. "I guess we're just together." She added, "People got used to it or something like that,"