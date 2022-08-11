Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale Reportedly Feuding Over Gwen Stefani's Children, But Is It True?

There are reports swirling that indicate Blake Shelton and Gavin Rossdale are feuding over Gwen Stefani's children with the Bush frontman, and many fans are probably wondering if this is true. According to Suggest, outlets such as the National Enquirer have been running stories that suggest the two men are at odds over fatherhood. However, Suggest is not so sure these rumors have any validity.

"Gavin is trying very hard to parent alongside Gwen, but he wants to make it perfectly clear he is the father of their sons, not Blake," a source allegedly claimed to the Enquirer. Another source says of Rossdale: "He's fine being erased from Gwen's history, but he won't be erased from his kids' past or their future." Suggest points to the notion that the Equirier has run baseless stories about Stefani and Shelton in the past as part of their reasoning for why this new report is also likely not accurate.

Notably, just earlier this year Shelton opened up about his relationship with Stefani, and the country music superstar gushed over being a stepfather to her sons. People reports that Shelton gave a wide-ranging interview during the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville and amid the conversation about his career and personal life, the singer pointed out that, initially, Stefani's three sons — Kingston, 15, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Rossdale — indicated that they were not sure the relationship would last.

"I think Gwen thought, when we first started seeing each other, that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," Shelton said, referring to the boys' skepticism. However, Shelton was committed to making the boys a priority, as he had the benefit of seeing his own father be a loving stepfather to his older brother. "He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," Shelton said. Sadly, Richie died in a car accident in 1990 at the age of 24. "The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]."

Shelton went on to recall his response to Stefani. "You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this," he said. "I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."