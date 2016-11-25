Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Share Sweet Photos of Their Thanksgiving Together

Happy thanksgiving 🍁🦃 we love u sooooooo grateful !!!! Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:50pm PST

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are certainly thankful for each other!

The musical couple celebrated Thanksgiving together with their families this week, sharing several snaps from the day on social media, E! News shares.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the first photo shared to Stefani’s Instagram account from the day, the singer and her man lock lips during the festivities as Shelton sports an all-camo outfit.

“Happy thanksgiving,” Stefani captioned the shot. “We love u sooooooo grateful !!!! Gx.”

She later shared another selfie with Shelton and his mom, Dorothy Shelton.

❤️️🦃🙏🏻Gx A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2016 at 5:57pm PST

The singer also took to Snapchat to give fans a peek at the group’s turkey preparations, sharing a cooking showdown between Shelton and Stefani’s dad, Dennis Stefani.

(Photo: Snapchat / Gwen Stefani)

Shelton also shared his own Thanksgiving wishes on Twitter.

“Happy Thanksgiving y’allm” he wrote. “Eat, spend time with loved ones, and drink some delicious @SmithworksVodka!!!”