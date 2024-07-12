Blake Lively Jokes Ryan Reynolds Is 'Trying To Get Me Pregnant Again'

Blake Lively is not ashamed to make it clear how attracted to her husband she is. The actress' beau recently shared a post on Instagram, showing him holding the pup who play Dogpool in his newest movie, Deadpool and Wolverine. Lively shared the post to her Instagram Stories thread, and told her followers, "SOS He's trying to get me pregnant again."

Including a red alarm sticker, Lively added, "Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude." Reynolds has been busy promoting his new film, which co-stars Hugh Jackman, and it seems deducible that Livley is ready to have him home.

Lively and Reynolds first met in 2010 on the set of Green Lantern, and later officially began dating in 2011. They married in 2012, and shared four children. Their first child — daughter James — was born in 2014. Their second daughter, Inez, was born in 2016, and their third daughter, Betty, was born in 2019.

In February 2023, Lively gave birth to the couple's fourth child. At this time, they have not shared any information about the toddler. In Touch previously reported that a source offered one small detail about the child's name, saying, "The couple call their fourth child Obi. It's short for a longer name and its origin is incredibly deep and meaningful," the insider said, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "It's also a nod to one of the characters in Gossip Girl, which of course, Blake starred in."

Lively starred as Serena van der Woodsen in all six seasons of the original Gossip Girl TV show. Otto "Obie" Bergmann IV — played by Eli Brown — is a main character in the 2021 series revival. It's unclear if Otto is the child's full name.