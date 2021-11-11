Ryan Reynolds Overshares About His Sex Life With Blake Lively in Jimmy Fallon Interview

Ryan Reynolds got a little too personal for his own liking as he filled in for Will Ferrell on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The two actors played a late-night switcheroo Wednesday, with Reynolds showing up on The Tonight Show for Ferrell’s previously-announced segment, while Ferrell showed up to guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Reynolds’ place.

Fallon pretended to be shocked to see the unexpected guest, as Reynolds joked that Ferrell was one of those “plastic, playboy, Hollywood primadonnas” who simply didn’t show up for his scheduled talk show appearance, asking him to fill in. As Fallon attempted to make small talk with the Free Guy star while attempting to gather his notes, the late-night host asked about his wife of nine years, Blake Lively, only to get an unexpected answer.

“How’s Blake? How are the kids?” he asked Reynolds, who responded by acting flustered. “You know, they’re all good. Blake’s — no personal questions, by the way — but Blake is great,” he said, adding unprompted, “The sex is totally normal.” Laughing at the TMI response, Fallon noted he “wasn’t going to ask that,” only for Reynolds to respond, “Hey, hey, hey! Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions, and you’re going right in on it, all right? Barbara Walters, easy.”

Lively was also a topic of discussion over on Kimmel’s show, where Ferrell, who recently finished the upcoming Christmas movie Spirited with Reynolds, tried to stay in character as the Red Notice actor while filling in for his guest spot. “How’s your beautiful wife, Blake Lively?” Kimmel asked, to which Ferrell responded, “My wife, Blake, is wonderful. Thank you for asking. She’s doing great.” Ferrell continued of “his” marriage to Lively, “It’s a busy household. She’s a great cook.” When asked what kind of food is Lively’s specialty, Ferrell hilariously replied simply, “She makes oatmeal and killer nachos.”

Reynolds and Ferrell might have gotten a prank over on Fallon and Kimmel, but the Deadpool actor fell victim to a prank of Dwayne Johnson’s when The Rock erected a billboard reading, “Ryan Reynolds uses his mom’s Netflix account.” Johnson captioned his Instagram post of the sign, “One last heist for the road. Beat that, @vancityreynolds. For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did.” Reynolds quipped in response, “In fairness, my mom uses my OnlyFans account.”