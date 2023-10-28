BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Actor Boyfriend Break Up

Jisoo of Blackpink and South Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun are no longer together. The K-pop star, 28, and Itaewon Class actor, 35, have reportedly called it quits due to hectic schedules, reports broadcaster JTBC via NME Asia. Apparently, the former couple "naturally became distant due to their busy schedules" and parted ways as a consequence, a source told JTBC, as translated by Soompi.

A statement from YG Entertainment, which represents Jisoo, confirmed the news of Jisoo and Ahn's split in a statement to Sports Chosun shortly after the news broke. "It is true that Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun broke up," the entertainment company informed the outlet.

The actor's agency, FN Entertainment, confirmed in August that Jisoo and Ahn were an item after local South Korean media reported that Jisoo and Ahn had been seen together in Seoul. "The two are getting to know each other carefully with a good feeling. We would appreciate it if you watch them with warm eyes," FN Entertainment said in a statement. YG Entertainment, which represents Blackpink, reportedly provided the South Korean news agency Yonhap with a similar statement.

According to his IMDB page, Ahn made his acting debut in the 2014 television series Golden Cross and has since appeared in several other series and a few films since then. The actor took home the Excellence Award for Best Actor in an OTT (Over-the-Top) Drama at the 8th APAN Star Awards in 2022 for his work in Netflix's My Name, as reported by Soompi. Ahn also won the award for his role in Yumi's Cells.

JTBC reported that Ahn is busy preparing for the December release of his film Noryang: Sea of Death. Another of his films, 2 O'Clock Date, will also be released soon.

Jisoo is better known for her music career in Blackpink, but she also made her acting debut in 2021 in the South Korean television series Snowdrop as Eun Yeong-ro. There has been some speculation that the "Flower" singer may take part in the film Omniscient Reader's Perspective, according to the outlet.

This year, Blackpink wrapped up their historic Born Pink (Encore) world tour last month after visiting 34 cities and hosting 66 shows worldwide. Their final show took place at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome. They were the headliners at Coachella in April, where Jisoo (Kim Jisoo), Jennie (Kim Jennie), Rosé (Park Chaeyoung) and Lisa (Lalisa Manoban) performed some of their biggest hits as a group.