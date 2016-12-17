Blac Chyna Posts Mysterious Message on Instagram About Rob Kardashian

… A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 15, 2016 at 11:30am PST

Blac Chyna is getting candid about Rob Kardashian on social media again. The mother of two took to Instagram to share a cryptic message about her fiancé on Thursday.

“I have some things I want to get off my chest about how I truly feel about Rob,” she shared on Instagram with nothing to follow.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The on-again-off-again couple have had a pretty rocky past.

Chyna recently gifted the new dad a Range Rover for Christmas and was seen getting cozy with one another on Snapchat.

@robkardashian A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 14, 2016 at 5:04pm PST

It’s hard to say if and when fans will ever know her true feelings, but until then the Rob & Chyna Baby Special debuts Sunday December 18th.