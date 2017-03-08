Watch: Bindi Irwin Saw Snow and Her Reaction Was Priceless

Being from Australia, Bindi Irwin doesn’t get to see snow all that much, so when she does, it’s a real treat.

The 18-year-old experienced the crisp powder once again this week when she and boyfriend Chandler Powell took a trip somewhere snowy, and she made sure to document the magical moment on Instagram.

Irwin posted an adorable video of herself sharing her excitement about standing in such a snowy scene, admitting that she doesn’t see snow often.

In the clip, the animal conservationist gushed over the snow and cold weather before turning the camera on Powell, who joined Irwin in appreciating the gorgeous scene.

Irwin also made sure to give her boyfriend a shoutout for capturing the cute moment, writing, “Thank you @ChandlerPowell for capturing my happiness. So glad I got to share this moment with you. I love our winter wonderland adventures, especially after we built snowmen together!”

Powell later shared the same video on his own account with the caption, “If you couldn’t already tell… we don’t see snow very often. I think it’s impossible to watch @bindisueirwin in this video without smiling. Haha.”

