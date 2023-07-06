Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith are calling it quits after six years of marriage. The Pose star's rep, Simon Halls, confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday that Porter and Smith "have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years." According to the statement, "the decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration."

"They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," the statement continued. "There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."

The Tony winner and Smith first met after a mutual friend introduced them back in 2009. The two briefly dated before splitting. Five years later, in 2015, the couple rekindled their romance, with Porter dropping to one knee and popping the question in London on Dec. 29, 2016. They went on to exchange vows just a few weeks later on Jan. 14, 2017 in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan, Porter at the time telling PEOPLE he and his husband were "looking forward to understanding and learning how to share your life with somebody."

Throughout their marriage, Porter frequently opened up about his relationship with Smith. In a January 2022 Instagram post, the star reflected on his time with his "beautiful husband," writing, "I too was reflecting about our time together, our journey, and everything that it's taken to get us here. And, more importantly, keep us here." Porter continued, "having a wedding is one thing but having a marriage is quite another. I'm so lucky to have found you and I'm so grateful for your love, compassion, spirit, and kindness. 5 down, forever to go. I love you."

In December 2022, Smith was at Porter's side as he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The former couple was photographed sweetly sharing a kiss during the big day. Earlier this year, Porter gushed about Smith as he marked Smith's birthday, writing that he was "so grateful to have you by my side on our journey together." Porter called Smith his "rock and my light," adding that Smith was "a trusted friend and confidant to so many." He ended the post, "We are so lucky to have you. I love you."