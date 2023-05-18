Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have split following less than a year of dating. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," said a representative for Eilish in a statement to PEOPLE. "All cheating rumors are false. Both are currently single." Eilish, 21, was last seen hanging out with The Neighborhood frontman, 31, last month at Coachella. In October, TMZ captured pictures of the musicians cuddling in a vegan restaurant in West Hollywood, sparking romance rumors. Even though they seemed at ease in each other's presence, it was unclear if they were dating. In Studio City, Rutherford and Eilish were seen kissing outside Lal Mirch Indian restaurant later that month. Following the viral photos, they posted pictures on Instagram in a couples Halloween costume, mocking the criticism of their age gap. While Eilish wore big eyelashes and pink bonnets as a baby, Rutherford wore an old man outfit and a balding head of gray hair.

In coordinating bedtime-inspired outfits, Eilish and Rutherford made their red carpet debut at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 a few days later. During Eilish's final KIA Forum hometown show in December, Rutherford and the rest of her family appeared on stage to give her a cake and celebrate her 21st birthday together. After Eilish's birthday, Rutherford joined her for a Christmas-themed party. The two wore matching outfits: Eilish wore a red velvet dress with white fringe, while Rutherford wore a red sweater over a button-down and green pants. Eilish attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with him in March. He wore a black suit with a flower pinned on his lapel and clown makeup, including a painted red nose and blue tear streaks.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford break up after less than a year of dating https://t.co/nc6QcW1yzm pic.twitter.com/paXHWh8lmo — Page Six (@PageSix) May 17, 2023

A month later, Rutherford and she got romantic at a family Easter gathering. The "Bad Guy" singer shared an Instagram photo of the pair in which she could be seen wearing a floral dress and white fishnet tights. The following month, Eilish talked with Vanity Fair about her new relationship, telling the publication that she was "really happy and excited" to be seeing the musician, calling him the "hottest f— f— alive." "Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?" she joked. "Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone." The Grammy winner shared a few more details on how she was "really inspired" by her beau, and she said he was "inspired by" her just as much as she was by him.