Bill Cosby and Wife Camille Reportedly Headed for Divorce

Bill Cosby’s wife of 54 years, Camille Cosby, has reportedly left Cosby and their Pennsylvania home, according to RadarOnline.

“He literally is home alone,” a source told Radar, adding that the couple is estranged and lives separate lives. “She even took the staff with her!”

Despite Camille’s statement defending her husband after his sexual assault trial, the news outlet reports that Camille Cosby, 74, has retreated to the couple’s Massachusetts home with their three adult children as well as multiple members of their staff.

Radar also reports that Cosby’s children have not visited their father, 80, in months.

Cosby has been confined to his Cheltenham, Pennsylvania home on house arrest since being convicted in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand. An ankle monitor ensures he doesn’t leave the property except for lawyer or doctor visits while he awaits his sentencing hearing in September.

The insider said that the couple hasn’t been getting along since the verdict was announced.

“They’ve been fighting and arguing since the verdict. She wanted a divorce, but he begged her to stay!” the source said.

Camille Cosby reportedly has already sold Cosby’s private jet and is attempting to sell his vintage car collection as well as their California real estate holdings.

“Camille wants to leave his scandal behind her. She has no interest in seeing Bill,” a source told Radar. “She wants to reside quietly in Shelburne [Massachusetts] — and doesn’t want his reputation affecting the life she’s building for herself!”

The report that Camille Cosby is leaving her husband has yet to be confirmed. She staunchly defended Bill Cosby after his April conviction, calling his guilty charge “mob justice” and calling Constand a liar.

Camille Cosby went after the Montgomery County District Attorney, the media and Cosby’s accusers in a blistering statement that alluded to racial injustice.

“This is mob justice, not real justice. This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country,” the 74-year-old said, in part. She also he evoked the trials of Emmett Till in 1955 and Darryl Hunt in 1994, who were falsely accused of rape by white women.

Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Constand, who he drugged and raped at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.

Camille Cosby was rarely seen or heard from during her husband’s two sexual assault trials. She issued just one public statement defending him after dozens of women accused him in October 2014 of drugging and/or raping them in instances that date back to the mid 1960s. She appeared at his first trial once in 2017 and only for the closing statement at his two-week retrial in 2018.