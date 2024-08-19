Big Johnny Knoxville Divorce Update Surfaces

Johnny Knoxville is officially a single man again. In a big update on the Jackass star's divorce from his estranged wife Naomi Nelson, TMZ reports that the pair have settled the matter.

Knoxville and Nelson have come to terms on a written agreement regarding their property and marriage or domestic partnership rights, according to court docs obtained by the outlet. Additionally, the documents indicate that the two have worked out a child custody and support agreement for their two kids: Rocko and Arlo. No specific details were made public.

(Photo: Pictured: Johnny Knoxville and Naomi Nelson - JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/Getty Images)

Knoxville — real name Philip John Clapp — began dating Nelson after his divorce from first wife Melanie Lynn Cates, whom he was married to from 1995 until 2007, and whom he shares one adult daughter with. In 2009, Nelson gave birth to her and Knoxville's son, Rocko. The pair married in 2010, and Nelson gave birth to their daughter, Arlo, in 2011.

In June 2022, following 12 years of marriage, Knoxville filed for divorce from Nelson. He cited irreconcilable differences and noted their separation as Sept. 2021. It was also reported that he wanted joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

Neither Knoxville not Nelson have issued any public statements about their divorce.