Johnny Knoxville Divorcing His Wife of 11 Years

Johnny Knoxville and his second wife Naomi Nelson are calling it quits. The Jackass star filed for divorce in Los Angeles earlier in the week on Tuesday, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to PEOPLE.

PEOPLE adds that Knoxville, real name Philip John Clapp, and Nelson have been separated since Sept. 24, 2021, their 11-year wedding anniversary. The Jackass star is seeking joint legal and joint physical custody of their two children, Rocko, 12, and daughter Arlo, 10. The court documents also seem to indicate that Knoxville and Nelson may have already sorted their property, but it'll be officially decided at a later date.

Knoxville is coming off the return and success of the fourth Jackass film, Jackass Forever. While the release of the film was a reason to celebrate, the production was far from a walk in the park. Issues with former star Bam Margera almost overshadowed the film after his removal from the project and ensuing lawsuit against Knoxville and the others shooting the film.

The longtime Jackass star also suffered several serious injuries during filming, ranging from concussions and broken bones at the general level and extending to brain damage suffered during one stunt from the film.

No word on if any of this played a part in the split or what sparked the initial separation, but it also just seems like what can happen to a relationship after a while. A decade together is a major milestone, but it is also enough time to grow apart. Knoxville's words about his wife on Mother's Day 2021 support this notion.

"Happy Mother's Day to my one true love and the most wonderful mother our kids could ever hope for," Knoxville wrote in a tribute. "You bless us every day and I and we love you very much."

PEOPLE notes that they reached out to the legal reps for Knoxville for a statement and that they were unaware if Nelson had obtained legal representation.