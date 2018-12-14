‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki’s Girlfriend Confirms Couple Is ‘Not Married’ After Matching Rings Spark Rumors

Johnny Galecki’s girlfriend, Alaina Meyer, is setting the record straight on the state of their relationship.

Earlier this week, the Big Bang Theory star shared a photo to Instagram of himself and Meyer wearing matching rings on their ring fingers, immediately sparking marriage rumors, but in a new post on Instagram, Meyer cleared the air, revealing that they aren’t ready to settle down quite yet.

“#notmarried,” Meyer captioned a photo the same photo that initially sparked the rumors, settling the debate once and for all.

Engagement, and even marriage rumors, were first sparked on Dec. 8 after Galecki posted a filtered, black and white version of the photo on his Instagram page, adding “#Vegas” in the caption.

Just days later, on Wednesday, he posted a second photo of the two, adding the hashtag “partners in crime.”

“Is this how you quietly announce you are married?” one person asked. “Well, congratulations!!”

“Did you 2 get married in Vegas? Like Leonard & Penny?” another asked. “Y’all are the cutest!”

Dozens more were quick to offer their congratulations, immediately assuming that the rings were a sign that they had tied the knot and that the photo was a subtle marriage announcement.

“Congratulations on your marriage,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations on your marriage,” another wrote. “Your a sweet couple!!”

Galecki and Meyer were first spotted together in July when during a trip to Malibu, the duo later traveling to Chicago just a month later. They went public with their relationship in September when they were photographed together in Los Angeles, Meyer officially confirming their relationship on Sept. 17 when she shared a photo of herself and Galecki before they attended the Emmy Awards.

Days earlier, Meyer shared a photo of their matching tattoos, with Meyer having “JG” written on her arm just above a skull and Galecki having “AMM” and a heart tattooed onto his left hand.

In November, they made their red carpet debut when they appeared alongside one another at the People’s Choice Awards, an event that they chronicled on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Peeps choice was so fun with my bae,” Meyer wrote at the time.

Before being romantically linked to Meyer, the actor dated his Big Bang Theory costar and onscreen wife, Kaley Cuoco, from 2008 to 2010. Following their split, Cuoco went on to marry equestrian Karl Cook in June. Galecki also dated Pan Am actress Kelli Garner from March 2012 to August 2014.