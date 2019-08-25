‘Big Bang Theory’: Johnny Galecki Pokes Fun at Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Divorce Rumors

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook has been swept up in some nasty relationship rumors as of late. The main one floating around the internet and tabloids claims that the couple, who married in June 2018, are headed for divorce and are “living separate lives.” However, the pair have laughed it off, and now Cuoco’s Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki is joining in on the joke.

View this post on Instagram Mine A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco) on Aug 24, 2019 at 6:18pm PDT

On Saturday night, Cuoco revealed a dreamy photo face-to-face with Cook, along with the simple caption, “Mine.” Galecki then chimed in down in the comment section, pretending to call out Cuoco for the “fake” post in light of the recent rumors.

“This is totally cropped. Karl was laughing with me on a small island off Turkish Keys,” Galecki jokingly wrote. “No one will believe this, [Kaley] #solame.”

Galecki’s joke has been liked more than 1,000 times, and others decided to join in on the joke, including model Willa Ford.

“Definitely living separate lives!” Ford wrote.

Cuoco herself also had some fun with the rumors over the weekend. Cook posted a purposefully unflattering photo of his wife, and she used the tabloid articles as leverage to get him to straighten up.

“I read somewhere that we are divorcing and living separate lives. It’s worth mentioning,” Cuoco wrote jokingly.

The separate lives rumors likely is rooted in a recent confession Cuoco made to E! News. She opened up about how their couple have an “unconventional” arrangement. In fact, they don’t plan on living together full-time until their home is finsihed being built.

“We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we’re at a lot,” she said. “You know, we’re not together every single day and I think, personally, it’s important, it works well for us. If we want to Instagramshame each other, Instagramshame each other. It just makes life really fun.”

She added, “We’re building our dream house. We’re eventually going to be under the same roof forever.”

